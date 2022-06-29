US to distribute monkeypox vaccines nationwide to curb outbreak

An additional 240,000 doses will be distributed over the next few weeks, with even more to come this summer and fall, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the White House.



The White House on Tuesday said a combined 1.6 million additional doses would become available over the coming months.



The states with the highest numbers of monkeypox cases include California, New York, Illinois and Florida, as well as Washington D.C., according to the latest count from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).