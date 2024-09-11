Mysterious fever claims at least 15 lives in Kutch amid heavy rains

Due to heavy rains in Kutch district, the mysterious fever that has been plaguing the region has spread further.

Reports indicate that over 15 people have died in Lakhpat taluka allegedly due to this unknown illness.

The situation has caused significant concern among the authorities in Gujarat.

Health officials and the district's health commissioner have arrived to investigate the matter.

Samples from suspected cases have been sent to Pune for further analysis, to gather more information and improve the health situation.

In response to the increasing number of cases, Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel is set to visit Lakhpat village to assess the situation and will hold meetings with health department officials to devise necessary steps to be taken to bring the situation under control.

Accompanying him will be Minister of State for Education and Kutch District Incharge, Praful Panseria.

Together, they will conduct a detailed review of suspected fever cases in Lakhpat and Abdasa talukas.

Minister Panseria expressed concern, stating, "The rising number of fever cases has become a serious issue. We will take immediate action, visit the affected areas, and assess the health conditions of the people."

The Health Minister also held a review meeting with the Kutch district administration to discuss the current situation and implement strategies to control the outbreak.

While some symptoms resemble those seen in pneumonitis, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) is conducting further investigations to determine the exact cause of the deaths.