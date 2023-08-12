NMC presents therapeutic drugs list to be sold over the counter sans prescription

The National Medical Commission, in its newly notified regulations, has for the first time provided a list of therapeutic categories of drugs which can be dispensed over the counter without any prescription.

However, the list does not provide names of specific drugs. In its 'Regulations relating to Professional Conduct of Registered Medical Practitioners" issued on August 2, the NMC stated that over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are legally allowed to be sold without a doctor's prescription.

The list of OTC therapeutic categories that have been mentioned by the NMC regulation include anti-hemorrhoid drugs, topical antibiotics, cough-suppressants, anti-acne drugs and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines.

It also includes antiseptics, analgesics, decongestants, aspirin, vasodilators, antacids, expectorants, anti-fungal drugs, anti-histamines, anti-flatulence agents and smoking cessation drugs.

The NMC defined OTC drugs as medicines for common ailments that are available over the counter and are safe and effective for use by the public without seeking treatment from a health professional. All drugs that are not included in the list of 'prescription drugs' are considered non-prescription or OTC drugs, the NMC said.