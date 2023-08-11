NMC allows docs to refuse treatment of violent patients, relatives; bars endorsing drugs or getting gifts

According to the regulations, any request for medical records to a RMP responsible for patient records in a hospital either by the patients or authorised attendant has to be duly acknowledged and documents have to be supplied within five working days instead of the existing provision of 72 days.



In case of medical emergencies, efforts should be made to make the medical records available at the earliest.



Efforts shall be made to computerise patient's medical records for quick retrieval and security.



Within three years from the date of publication of these regulations, the RMP shall ensure fully digitised records, abiding by the provisions of the IT Act, data protection and privacy laws, or any other applicable laws, rules, and regulations notified from time to time for protecting the privacy of the patient, the regulations stated.



Every self-employed RMP shall maintain medical records of patients (inpatients) for three years from the date of the last contact with the patient for treatment, in a standard proforma laid down by the NMC.



Also, for the first time, the term emergency has been defined as 'life and limb saving procedure'. Previously, the term emergency was not clearly defined.