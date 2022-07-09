Nobel laureate Amartya Sen tests positive for Covid-19

Renowned economist Amartya Sen, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently 89 years old.



Sen, known for his contribution to welfare economics, economic and social justice, development economics and social choice theory, is currently under home quarantine at his ancestral residence of "Pratichi" at Bolpur-Shantiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal.



His close associates at Bolpur said that he came to his ancestral residence on July 1, 2022, after two years. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, Sen did not travel overseas for the last two years.