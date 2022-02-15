Omicron found in 95 pc of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

Nearly 95 per cent of swab samples examined in the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai were found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the city civic body has said.

The Omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in late December 2021 and it now ebbed in the Maharashtra state capital.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release issued on Monday appealed to citizens to continue following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour despite a huge drop in daily cases.

Mumbai reported 192 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since December 13, 2021, and two fresh fatalities linked to the infection, while 350 more patients were discharged following recovery, the civic body said.

Citing results of the ninth round of genome sequencing in the city, the BMC said out of the total 190 samples which were tested, 180 (94.74 per cent) were found infected with Omicron, and the remaining samples with the Delta variant and other strains of coronavirus.