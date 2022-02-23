Over 12.5mn children in the US infected with Covid-19

More than 12.5 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to a new report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.



A total of 12,515,391 child Covid-19 cases had been reported across the country as of February 17, and children represented 19 per cent of all confirmed cases, according to the report published on Tuesday.



Covid-19 cases among children have spiked dramatically across the US during the Omicron variant surge, Xinhua news agency reported.