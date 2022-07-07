Over 90 ill in Lucknow diarrhoea outbreak

Dr Milind Vardhan, Additional Chief Medical Officer, said: "The symptoms of the infant who died were of diarrhoea, but as far as the other person is concerned , he died due to several comorbid conditions including respiratory problem. His condition was critical for the past 15 days and he died at home. Hence, it cannot be said that he also died from diarrhoea."



Assistant Chief Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Singh said: "We took samples of stored water and prima facie it appears to be contaminated."



Shivangi Srivastava, Junior Engineer of Jal Kal Department said: "We are still looking for the cause of contamination of water."