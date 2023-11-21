Poor nutrition can spur risk of anxiety, depression & diabetes

Poor nutrition plays a dual role, contributing to both the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and impacting mental health, including anxiety and depression, two studies have shown.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with diabetes are two-to-three times more likely to have depression than people without.

Current treatment includes therapy, medicine, or both. However, the understanding of the multifaceted relationship between nutrition, mental health, and DM is relatively new in scientific discourse.

In the studies, published in the journal Nutrients, the researchers sought to learn about the connection between nutrition, diabetes, and mental health.

Their findings showed that mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety, increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, and diabetes is also linked with an increased risk of developing depression and anxiety. Nutrition interventions can aid in both of these health issues.

"Our findings underscore the pivotal role of dietary choices in reducing the risks associated with both diabetes and mental health. The implications of these findings extend beyond the scientific community, as they hold promise for informing public health policies, health care practices, and dietary recommendations that can positively impact the general population," said lead author Raedeh Basiri, Assistant Professor at the George Mason University in the US.