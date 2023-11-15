With air pollution being linked to Type 2 diabetes, India's battle intensifies

Research conducted in the national capital of Delhi and in Chennai has found that increased exposure to pollution increases the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

The association between long-term exposure to polluted air with particulate matter (PM 2.5) and high blood sugar and increased incidence of Type 2 diabetes were known. However, this particular study is the first to assess the impact in Indian metros.

The study, which was conducted among 12,064 participants in an adult cohort from urban Chennai and Delhi from 2010 onwards, revealed that when PM 2.5 particles — which are 30 times thinner than a strand of hair — enter the bloodstream, they can cause several respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

The study, which is a part of an ongoing research into chronic diseases in India, is the first to focus on the link between exposure to ambient PM 2.5 and Type 2 diabetes in the country. Evidence from India linking air pollution with glycemic markers and diabetes has been limited until now, the study authors have stated.

The study population was 50 per cent female with a median age of 44 years in Delhi, while in Chennai it was 56 per cent female with a median age of 40 years.

In Chennai, the average annual PM 2.5 levels were 40.2 μg/ m3 (37.5–42.7) and 101.5 μg/ m3 (92.2–119.8) in Delhi. Concentrations in Chennai were four times the WHO recommended guidelines at that time and equal to the Indian National Ambient Air Quality Standards (40 μg/ m3) for annual average PM. Concentrations in Delhi, on the other hand, exceeded WHO and Indian standards by 10 times and 2.5 times respectively.