Lancet study: 1.3 billion people will be living with diabetes by 2050

A new study published in The Lancet shows that the population living with diabetes worldwide is projected to double to 1.3 billion people in the coming 30 years. The current global burden of diabetes is half a billion, with India accounting for 77 million cases alone worldwide.

According to a peer-reviewed paper, 'Epidemiology of type 2 diabetes in India' published in the National Library of Medicine, a 2019 estimate showed around 77 million Indians were already suffering from diabetes. This was expected to rise over 134 million by 2045. Alarmingly, the paper approximated that 57 per cent of diabetic individuals still remained undiagnosed.

Another peer-reviewed paper, 'Current scenario of diabetes in India' published in the Wiley Online Library, had estimated in 2009 that India's diabetes burden would increase to 70 million by 2025 — which implies either diagnosis improved or the disease has increased more rapidly than anticipated in 2009. This paper said that the cause for the rise of diabetes is hyper-urbanisation in India.

The data presented by Statista shows, India (74.2 million) is the second worst country in 2021 with highest number of diabetes cases, China (140.9 million) maintains the top most position. Pakistan (33 million), United States (32.2 million), Indonesia (19.5 million) are third, fourth, and fifth in their database, respectively.