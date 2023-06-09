Over 11 per cent Indians diabetic, 36 per cent have hypertension: Lancet survey shows

Punjab (51.8 per cent) had the highest prevalence of hypertension while Meghalaya (24.3 per cent) had the highest burden, the researchers said.



"The steep increase in NCDs can be attributed mostly to the lifestyle choices of people such as diet, physical activity, stress levels etc. The positive news is that interventions can be used to curb the trend. Our study has multiple implications for the planning and provision of health care in India," Dr. R. M. Anjana, President, MDRF, told PTI.



"The diabetes epidemic in India is in transition, with some states having already reached their peak rates while others are just getting started. These states may see an increase in prevalence over the next 3-5 years before plateauing," Anjana, lead author of the study, said.