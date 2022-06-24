Rajasthan tops in health insurance in the country

Rajasthan which has provided ninety per cent of its population health insurance has emerged as the top state in health insurance in the country. On an average four out of every 10 persons in the country have health insurance, but in Rajasthan, nine out of every 10 people have health insurance.

While Rajasthan has covered 90 per cent of its population under the Chiranjeevi Beema Yojna- a state health insurance plan, the national average is only 41 per cent

During the BJP regime in the state between 2015-2016, the state government could provide health insurance to only 18.7 per cent. But after the Congress government came into power, the health insurance coverage improved.

A Union ministry of health survey has found that while the economically sound states were not a good performer on the health insurance front, Rajasthan has improved leaps and bounds in providing health insurance in both urban and rural areas. In fact, the health insurance coverage in the rural areas stands at 90 per cent while in the urban areas it is eighty per cent.

After Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh with 80 per cent was second in the list of high performers. These states are followed by Goa with 73 per cent, Chhattisgarh 71 per cent, Telangana and Meghalaya with 69 per cent each respectively. In Gujarat, the percentage was low at 44 per cent, and in another BJP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh, it was 38 per cent while in Haryana it was a mere 26 per cent ad Uttar Pradesh stood very low with 16 percent.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state was a high performer because of the facility of health insurance of Rs 10 lakh is available for all citizens of Rajasthan under the Rs 3500 crore Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana. Families associated with Chiranjeevi Yojana and Rajasthan Government Health Service (RGHS) are now free from the worry of expensive treatment.