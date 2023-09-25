Researchers find brain’s 'blue spot' linked to sleep, memory

A 'blue spot' in the brain linked to sleep and memory has been identified by researchers, an advance that may help understand how sleep is regulated.

It has been known for a long time that sleep is good for the brain.

We also know that light is not just for seeing, but also plays an important role in other aspects such as mood.

What we don't know is how all this happens in our brains.

A team from the University of Liege in Belgium using ultra-high field 7 Tesla MRI demonstrated that the quality of our REM sleep (the part of sleep during which we dream the most) is linked to the activity of the locus coeruleus.

This small brain nucleus, the size of a 2cm-long spaghetti, is located at the base of the brain (in the brainstem).

The locus coeruleus -- Latin for "blue spot" -- owes its name to its colour when observed in autopsy. It projects to just about every area of the brain (and to the spinal cord) to secrete a neuromodulator called noradrenaline, which is not only important for stimulating neurons and keeping them awake, but also for a whole series of cognitive processes such as memory, emotional processing, stress and anxiety.