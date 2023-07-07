Sleeping less than 6 hours cut cognitive benefits of exercise: Lancet study

Sleeping for less than six hours daily may cut down the protective effect of regular physical activity against cognitive decline, according to a study published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity journal.

Researchers from University College London (UCL) in the UK looked at cognitive function over 10 years in 8,958 people aged 50 and over in England.

They analysed how different combinations of sleep and physical activity habits might affect people's cognitive function over time.

The team found that people who were more physically active but had short sleeps – less than six hours on average – had faster cognitive decline overall, meaning that after 10 years their cognitive function was equivalent to peers who did less physical activity.