Rush-hour traffic pollution can spike your BP, up heart risk up to 24 hrs

Breathing unfiltered air from rush-hour traffic can significantly increase passengers’ blood pressure up to 24 hours later, revealed an alarming study, even as New Delhi and the nearby regions of Gurugram, Ghaziabad have been gripped with bad air quality for about a month.

Long-term exposure to traffic-related air pollution -- a complex mixture of exhaust from tailpipes, brake and tire wear, and road dust -- has been linked to increased rates of cardiovascular disease, asthma, lung cancer and death.

The new study, detailed in the Annals of Internal Medicine, showed that the inhalation of traffic-related air pollution while in a car with unfiltered air was associated with a 4.5 mm Hg increase in blood pressure -- comparable to the effect of a high-sodium diet.

This change in blood pressure occurred rapidly, peaked within 60 minutes of exposure, and persisted over 24 hours.

“We know that modest increases in blood pressure like this, on a population level, are associated with a significant increase in cardiovascular disease,” said Joel Kaufman, a physician and professor of environmental and occupational health sciences at University of Washington, US.

“There is a growing understanding that air pollution contributes to heart problems. The idea that roadway air pollution at relatively low levels can affect blood pressure this much is an important piece of the puzzle we’re trying to solve,” he added.