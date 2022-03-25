Scientists find microplastics in human blood for first time

The overall concentration of plastic particles in the blood of the 22 donors amounted to an average of 1.6 microgram/millilitre (ug/ml), which is comparable to a teaspoon of plastic in 1,000 lts of water (10 large bathtubs).



A quarter of the tested donors had no detectable quantities of plastic particles of any type in their blood.



"This dataset is the first of its kind and must be expanded to gain insight into how widespread plastic pollution is in the bodies of humans, and how harmful that may be. With this insight we can determine whether exposure to plastic particles pose threat to public health," said analytical chemist Marja Lamoree from the varsity.



The team now wants to address how easy it is for these particles to move from the bloodstream into tissues such as in organs like the brain.