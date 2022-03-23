Aussie scientists unravel vital role of 'junk' DNA

"Until recently, scientists thought most of our genes were made up of 'junk' DNA, which essentially didn't do anything," he said. "But when we began to explore these regions, we realised most of the genome is active."



Bredy and his team, including scientists from China and the US, were "very much surprised" by how many long non-coding RNA (lncRNAs) were actively expressed in response to the experience.



He said their breakthrough had been made possible by the use of a powerful new sequencing approach which "shines a very bright light on regions of the genome that one cannot see with standard sequencing methods".



"It is a really interesting way to zero in on sites within the genome that would otherwise be masked," Bredy said. "It's like harnessing the power of the Hubble Telescope to peer into the unknown of the brain."