Scientists identify effective nutrition labels for India's diverse population

Researchers have designed new front-of-pack nutrition labels (FoPLs) for India that are easy to understand and can promote healthier food choices.

FoPLs of different types highlighting various components of packaged food are in use in many parts of the world. They are mandatory in some countries and voluntarily applied by manufacturers in others.

FoPLs provide key information on food components that consumers can use to make choices and purchasing decisions, such as avoiding unhealthy options and choosing healthier ones.

India, which does not have an FoPL system in place yet, intends to implement one to promote informed decision-making on packaged food purchasing, as part of promoting healthier diets in the population, the researchers said.

Commissioned by the World Health Organization, India, researchers from The George Institute for Global Health, Melbourne Center for Behavior Change, UNICEF, International Union against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, conducted the study.

The findings, published in the journal Food Quality and Preference, can inform the government's selection of a new FoPL system for India to give consumers easier access to nutritional information and healthier food options.