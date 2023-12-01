Six Indian states on high alert as respiratory illnesses surge in China, US and Europe

Six Indian states—Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Haryana and Tamil Nadu—have heightened healthcare readiness efforts, following a directive from the Centre in response to a surge in respiratory illnesses in China, as per Business Today.

The Karnataka health department is warning citizens and healthcare staff to keep an eye out for instances of the seasonal flu, especially risky for infants, the elderly and the immunocompromised. The seasonal flu is infectious, typically lasts five to seven days, but is known for low morbidity and mortality rates.

Rajasthan is focusing on vigilance and activating rapid response teams, urging officials to prepare an action plan against an upsurge in illnesses.

Meanwhile, according to Business Today, Gujarat's health minister is coordinating with the central government and has assured there is full equipment readiness: "The central government is keeping watch on the situation. ICMR has also released some advisories. We have also inspected the oxygen tanks, ventilators and availability of beds. If such a case (of severe respiratory illness) comes up, the government should be made aware of it immediately, and plans for separate wards have been made."

Delhi's health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has noted the respiratory infections in China's kids too, and emphasised the need for specific guidelines: "It's a general advisory (released by the central government). I believe if there will be a specific advisory in it, then it will be easy for the states to take proper actions."

China is witnessing a significant increase in cases, particularly among children, related to respiratory illnesses and pneumonia.

Amid these concerns, Indian states are taking proactive measures to ensure healthcare infrastructure readiness and response plans, aligning with the evolving situation in China.