After China, more countries report incidences of pneumonia in kids

Denmark and Netherlands are the latest countries to report an outbreak of pneumonia in children, days after China.

A post on Avian Flu Diary, an infectious diseases news blog, revealed that mycoplasma pneumoniae infections have reached epidemic level, with an increase that began in the summer but has risen significantly over the past five weeks.

“The number is now so high that it is an epidemic,” according to Denmark's Statens Serum Institut. "In the past five weeks, the number of new cases has increased significantly, and we are now seeing significantly more cases than usual, and there is widespread infection throughout the country," senior researcher Hanne-Dorthe Emborg from the institute was quoted as saying.

In week 47, 541 new cases of mycoplasma pneumoniae infection were detected, which is more than threefold since week 42, when the number of detected cases was 168.

The real number of cases is probably much higher, as not everyone with mild symptoms is tested. However, Emborg said the cases are “not unusual” to Denmark, which historically sees nationwide epidemics of mycoplasma pneumoniae infections approximately every four years.