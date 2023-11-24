China tells WHO 'no unusual pathogens' behind paediatric pneumonia cases

China said no 'unusual or novel pathogens' are behind a spike in respiratory illnesses among children in the north of the country.

It comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) had asked Beijing for more information on the infections after groups including the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED) reported clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in the country.

The UN agency had sought epidemiologic and clinical information as well as laboratory results through the International Health Regulations mechanism.

WHO China said it was "routine" to request information on increases in respiratory illnesses from member states. Still, it gains increased significance as China and the WHO have faced questions about the transparency of reporting on the earliest COVID-19 cases that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

The global health body has urged people to take steps to reduce transmission, including getting vaccinated, keeping distance from sick people and wearing masks.

Northern China has recorded an increase in "influenza-like illness" since mid-October when compared to the same period in the previous three years, said the WHO.