Some tummy troubles may signal double the Parkinson's risk

Certain gastrointestinal problems, such as difficulty swallowing, constipation and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), may be associated with the risk of developing Parkinson's disease, according to recent research.

Parkinson's is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination.

Previously, some gut problems had been linked to the development of diseases such as a stroke or brain aneurysm and Alzheimer's disease, the researchers said. Taking the same line of investigation further, the new study published in the journal Gut used data from a nationwide US medical record network (TriNetX) of 24,624 people who had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease of unknown cause.

These people were compared with people who had been diagnosed with other neurological conditions—Alzheimer's disease (19,046) or cerebrovascular disease (23,942)—or with none of these (24,624).