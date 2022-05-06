Spurt in gastroenteritis cases in Lucknow

Prof Qauser Usman of KGMU said summer and monsoon seasons are conducive for various types of bacteria and viruses and people should take extra precautions.



Medical experts say that during the month of Ramzan, people tend to eat out and taste the special delicacies that are prepared during this time.



"If the food is not stored in proper, hygienic conditions, it tends to get contaminated particularly when temperatures are soaring. Besides, if water intake is not adequate, it also causes dehydration," said Dr A.K. Ahirwal.