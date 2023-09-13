Stem cell-derived components may help treat PCOS

Researchers unveiled a potential new treatment that may improve multiple polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) symptoms by regulating body systems and reducing inflammation.

PCOS is a pervasive endocrine disorder that affects millions of women globally, impacting their hormonal balance, fertility and overall well-being. It is difficult to treat, with widely varying symptoms and mysterious, complex underlying causes.

The result of the new study, International Journal of Molecular Sciences, promises a novel therapeutic approach that uses mesenchymal stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs), also known as exosomes: tiny, free-floating packages of molecules released by stem cells.

“Current PCOS treatments merely address the symptoms, and the most common treatments -- oral contraceptives -- do not address patients’ struggles with infertility,” said Hang-Soo Park, PhD, staff scientist at University of Chicago in the US.