Stem cell therapy shows promise for reducing signs of Alzheimer's

US scientists have in a significant experiment transplanted stem cells into mice and found reduction of brain abnormalities typical of Alzheimer’s disease.

The team from Stanford University transplanted blood stem and progenitor cells into mice, effectively leading to the replacement of a type of neural cell, called microglia, that’s defective in mice with the disease.

“This cell therapy approach is unique in the field because most researchers are working to find pills or injectables to treat Alzheimer’s disease,” said Marius Wernig, Professor of pathology and a researcher at the Stanford Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine.

Microglia cells protect other brain cells against invaders and function as a cleanup crew, taking out the metabolic trash that can accumulate in the brain. Scientists have observed that some genetic variations in microglia show a strong correlation with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.