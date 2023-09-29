Study finds air pollution exposure increases stroke risk in just 5 days

Short-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to an increased risk of stroke, according to a study.

The meta analysis, published recently in the journal Neurology, defined short-term exposure as occurring within five days of the stroke.

A stroke can cause lasting brain damage, long-term disability, or even death. Signs of a stroke can range from mild weakness to paralysis or numbness on one side of the face or body.

"Previous research has established a connection between long-term exposure to air pollution and an increased risk of stroke," said study author Ahmad Toubasi, from the University of Jordan in Amman.

"However, the correlation between short-term exposure to air pollution and stroke had been less clear. For our study, instead of looking at weeks or months of exposure, we looked at just five days and found a link between short-term exposure to air pollution and an increased risk of stroke," Toubasi said.