Study shows chronic skin ailment psoriasis may raise heart disease risk

Patients with psoriasis — a chronic systemic immune-mediated inflammatory disease — could be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, a new study has found.

While psoriasis affects 1-3 per cent of the global population, cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke are the leading cause of death globally.

Researchers from the University of Padova in Italy conducted a study on 503 psoriasis patients without clinical cardiovascular disease, who underwent transthoracic doppler echocardiography to evaluate coronary microcirculation.

They found a high prevalence of coronary microvascular dysfunction in more than 30 per cent of asymptomatic patients.

"Previous studies have shown that patients with severe psoriasis have an increased cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. However, there has been limited research on the specific mechanisms underlying this increased risk, particularly regarding coronary microvascular dysfunction,” said lead investigator of the study, Stefano Piaserico, dermatology unit, department of medicine, at the university.