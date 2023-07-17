Cases of conjunctivitis, skin allergy mostly being reported from relief camps: Delhi health minister

Cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are mostly being reported from relief camps housing people affected by the flooding in parts of Delhi, city Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday.

Interacting with reporters during his visit to a Delhi government hospital in New Delhi, he also said all city government departments have been instructed to constantly monitor the situation.

Bharadwaj said east Delhi and northeast Delhi have largely been impacted due to the floods due to a swollen Yamuna.

"After flooding, there is a fear of cases of vector-borne disease like dengue, chikungunya and malaria rising. But that trend is not being seen at the moment. Cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are mostly being reported from relief camps," he told reporters.