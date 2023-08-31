Stress, insomnia linked to irregular heart rhythms after menopause

About 1 in 4 women may develop irregular heart rhythms after menopause, with stressful life events and poor sleep being leading factors, finds a new study.

Known as atrial fibrillation, this type of arrhythmia may lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure or other cardiovascular complications.

“In my general cardiology practice, I see many post-menopausal women with picture-perfect physical health who struggle with poor sleep and negative feelings or experiences, which we now know may put them at risk for developing atrial fibrillation,” said lead study author Susan X. Zhao, a cardiologist at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California.

“I strongly believe that in addition to age, genetics and other heart-health related risk factors, psychosocial factors are the missing piece to the puzzle of the genesis of atrial fibrillation,” Zhao said.