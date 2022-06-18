Psychosocial stress, anxiety can be reduced by virtual training

In the current study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the researchers explored the effect on stress, adding another level to the beneficial effects of virtual training.



Young healthy subjects, while sitting still, experienced a virtual training displayed from the first-person perspective, creating the illusion of ownership over movements.



The avatar ran at 6.4 km/h for 30 minutes. Before and after the virtual training, the researchers induced and assessed the psychosocial stress response by measuring the salivary alpha-amylase -- a crucial biomarker indicating the levels of neuroendocrine stress. Similarly, they distributed a subjective questionnaire for anxiety.



The results showed a decreased psychosocial stress response and lower levels of anxiety after the virtual training, comparable to what happens after real exercise.