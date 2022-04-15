People with psychosis, anxiety at high risk of breakthrough Covid

For those under 65, risks were up to 11 per cent higher than for those without psychiatric history.



"Our research suggests that increased breakthrough infections in people with psychiatric disorders cannot be entirely explained by socio-demographic factors or pre-existing conditions," said Aoife O'Donovan, from the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences.



"It's possible that immunity following vaccination wanes more quickly or more strongly for people with psychiatric disorders and/or they could have less protection to newer variants."



In the study, published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers tracked data from 263,697 US patients, who had completed their vaccine regimen and had at least one test for SARS-CoV-2.A



Surprisingly, given the greater incidence of breakthrough infections among younger people, this study showed significantly smaller effects in the under-65s group.



Moreover, risks were 10 per cent lower in participants with psychotic disorders compared to those without a psychiatric diagnosis a" a decrease that O'Donovan attributes to possible lower socialisation among younger people with psychotic disorders compared with older people who "may be less socially isolated because of their greater burden of ill health and contacts with caregivers".