Supreme Court transfers mental health rights PIL to NHRC for monitoring

The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred to the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) a PIL (public interest litigation) seeking implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and directed the rights body to monitor the matter to ensure protection of the rights and dignity of persons with mental illnesses.

A bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and R. Mahadevan said the NHRC should take charge of overseeing compliance with the provisions of the Act while considering the other prayers made in the petition.

The PIL, filed in 2018 by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, had raised serious concerns over the lack of enforcement of the 2017 legislation and instances of human rights violations involving people with mental illnesses.

Taking on record an affidavit filed by the Union government, the bench noted that statutory authorities envisaged under the law — the Central Mental Health Authority, the State Mental Health Authorities (SMHAs) and the Mental Health Review Boards — had been constituted.

However, the court observed that several issues raised by the petitioner remained unresolved and must continue to be monitored by the NHRC.

“Since statutory authorities have now been established, and the grievance relates to monitoring the implementation of the Act, we are transferring the matter to the NHRC for appropriate follow-up and supervision,” the bench said.

Case background

The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 was enacted by Parliament to safeguard the rights of persons with mental illness, including the right to live with dignity, access to treatment, and protection from inhuman or degrading practices.