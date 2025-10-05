Nitish Kumar’s ‘erratic’ behaviour: Tejashwi raises mental health concerns

RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the veteran JD(U) leader’s "erratic" behaviour has raised questions about his mental health and capacity to govern.

Sharing a video clip on X from a function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day before, Tejashwi claimed Kumar’s conduct during the event — held virtually — was a cause for concern.

The chief minister had attended the programme via video link from his residence.

“Can this mental state of the CM be blamed on his close aides who may be spiking his food at the instance of alliance partner BJP?” Yadav wrote on X, suggesting a possible conspiracy within the government.

The function in question involved a speech by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, during which Kumar appeared on-screen with folded hands, staring at his computer screen—a moment that went viral on social media and prompted ridicule from opposition leaders.

Speaking to reporters later, Yadav said: “For quite some time, the CM has been behaving in a manner that shows he is not in the proper state of mind. He has made crude remarks about my mother Rabri Devi, a former CM herself, besides women in general. Once, he was caught on camera fooling around while the national anthem was being played in the background.”