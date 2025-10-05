Nitish Kumar’s ‘erratic’ behaviour: Tejashwi raises mental health concerns
The Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly cites viral video, past remarks to question CM Nitish Kumar's mental faculties, sparks political clash
RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the veteran JD(U) leader’s "erratic" behaviour has raised questions about his mental health and capacity to govern.
Sharing a video clip on X from a function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day before, Tejashwi claimed Kumar’s conduct during the event — held virtually — was a cause for concern.
The chief minister had attended the programme via video link from his residence.
“Can this mental state of the CM be blamed on his close aides who may be spiking his food at the instance of alliance partner BJP?” Yadav wrote on X, suggesting a possible conspiracy within the government.
The function in question involved a speech by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, during which Kumar appeared on-screen with folded hands, staring at his computer screen—a moment that went viral on social media and prompted ridicule from opposition leaders.
Speaking to reporters later, Yadav said: “For quite some time, the CM has been behaving in a manner that shows he is not in the proper state of mind. He has made crude remarks about my mother Rabri Devi, a former CM herself, besides women in general. Once, he was caught on camera fooling around while the national anthem was being played in the background.”
Also Read: The devil in Bihar’s final electoral rolls
He added, “Clearly the CM no longer has the ability to run his government. A syndicate is calling the shots and it will be exposed soon.”
The RJD leader’s remarks have drawn a strong rebuttal from Janata Dal (United). Party spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said, “Nitish Kumar is the one who has restored the political, social and economic health of Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav would do well to worry about his own ailing father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president.”
The political sparring comes at a time when alliances and party dynamics in Bihar continue to shift ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.
Tejashwi was also asked to respond to remarks made earlier by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, who accused the RJD of presiding over a regime marked by “lawlessness and corruption” during the 15 years when Lalu Prasad and later Rabri Devi served as chief ministers.
Countering the BJP’s criticism, Yadav said, “The BJP has been sharing power in the state for 20 years. It has accomplished little and has no vision for the future. Hence, it is maligning its opponents.”
The war of words reflects the intensifying political climate in Bihar, as both ruling and opposition parties gear up for a contentious electoral battle.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines