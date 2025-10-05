The devil in Bihar’s final electoral rolls

On 30 September 2025, the Election Commission of India published the final electoral rolls for Bihar, which now has 7.42 crore names — compared to 7.24 crore in the draft rolls published on 1 August. Since all the Opposition noise was about the alleged malafide deletions, the ECI may argue that the final list has only 3.66 lakh deletions. This is compared to the draft list, remember; we shouldn’t fall for that and focus on how many adults eligible to vote are on the list.

When the ECI announced the month-long exercise on 24 June 2025, there were 7.89 crore voters on the Bihar rolls, as per summary revision figures published in January 2025 — nearly 30 lakh short of the state’s projected adult population of 8.18 crore. In other words, 96.5 per cent of the state’s adult population — hence eligible to vote — was enrolled in the voter list as of January 2025. That percentage, as per the final rolls, is down to 90.7 per cent! A marginal improvement from the 88.7 per cent after the draft rolls, but we are still talking about 76 lakh eligible people who won’t be able to vote.

As per the ECI, the 7.42 crore names on the final rolls include 21.53 lakh additions. Note that if these new names had been added to the list of eligible voters in January 2025, the number of voters (minus the dubious largescale deletions) would have been 8.11 crore — far closer to the state’s projected adult population of 8.18 crore. It would have translated to a 99 per cent enrolment, which might have been something for the ECI to crow about.

That is, for an ECI that played true to its mandate to push for maximum inclusion.

For additional context, the national average enrolment is 99 per cent.