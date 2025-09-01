BJP-RSS will dump you where garbage is dumped: Kharge warns Nitish
Congress president, Hemant Soren join culmination of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar
In a scathing attack on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the man who once talked of socialism has "fallen into the lap" of the BJP-RSS, which will dump him "where garbage is dumped".
Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to win the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections through "vote chori (theft)", and asserted that the BJP-led NDA's "double-engine" government in Bihar would be voted out and a new government of the poor, backwards and Dalits would come to power.
Targeting the Bihar CM, Kharge said, "Once upon a time, he used to go around and praise Ram Manohar Lohia, George Fernandes and others. Where did those socialist ideas go? This BJP-RSS will dump you where garbage is dumped."
The Congress president was speaking at the end of the Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, which covered 1,300 km and passed through 110 Assembly segments, covering 25 of the state's 38 districts.
Leaders of INDIA bloc parties from across the country also reached Patna to join the march, which ended at Patna's Gandhi Maidan with Rahul Gandhi and his allies atop an open vehicle. They were stopped at the Dak Bungalow crossing, nearly a kilometre ahead of a statue of B.R. Ambedkar in the vicinity of Patna High Court, the desired end point, which was reflected in the title of the procession, 'from Gandhi to Ambedkar'.
"Barricades had been put up at Dak Bungalow crossing since the road beyond is a restricted area where no processions can be allowed," said Kartikeya Sharma, senior superintendent of police, Patna.
The leaders, however, seemed prepared for this and took to a makeshift stage erected at the spot.
Apart from Rahul and Tejashwi, those present included Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Left party stalwarts Annie Raja, M.A. Baby and Dipankar Bhattacharya, all of whom took turns to address the public.
Yadav said he was "not scared" of the BJP and reminded the people of the arrest of Lal Krishna Advani in Bihar, at the peak of the Ayodhya movement, by the government headed by his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad.
He claimed that the chief minister's "political somersaults every now and then have made him lose his mind".
"For quite some time, he has been rolling out benefits which I had promised. He may be a copycat but lacks a vision of his own. His government must be thrown out," Yadav said.
Soren took a veiled dig at the Narendra Modi government, alleging "some crafty and cunning people came to power in 2014 and since then they have been bringing ruin upon the country".
"You all may recall how I was jailed during the Lok Sabha polls. Months later, when I was released, we defeated the NDA in the Assembly polls," he told the gathering.
Baby and Annie Raja, whose husband D. Raja, the CPI general-secretary, had reached Gandhi Maidan in a party procession, spoke in a smattering of Hindi, much to the crowd's delight.
Bhattacharya said, "Special intensive revision of electoral rolls is 'vote bandi', like demonetisation was 'note bandi'. The earlier move had ruined the economy. The latest move imperils our electoral democracy."
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said, "The roars emanating from here are loud enough to reach the champion 'vote thief' (vote choron ke sardar) who is currently on a China visit."
