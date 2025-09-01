BJP-RSS will dump you where garbage is dumped: Kharge warns Nitish

In a scathing attack on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the man who once talked of socialism has "fallen into the lap" of the BJP-RSS, which will dump him "where garbage is dumped".

Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to win the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections through "vote chori (theft)", and asserted that the BJP-led NDA's "double-engine" government in Bihar would be voted out and a new government of the poor, backwards and Dalits would come to power.

Targeting the Bihar CM, Kharge said, "Once upon a time, he used to go around and praise Ram Manohar Lohia, George Fernandes and others. Where did those socialist ideas go? This BJP-RSS will dump you where garbage is dumped."

The Congress president was speaking at the end of the Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, which covered 1,300 km and passed through 110 Assembly segments, covering 25 of the state's 38 districts.

Leaders of INDIA bloc parties from across the country also reached Patna to join the march, which ended at Patna's Gandhi Maidan with Rahul Gandhi and his allies atop an open vehicle. They were stopped at the Dak Bungalow crossing, nearly a kilometre ahead of a statue of B.R. Ambedkar in the vicinity of Patna High Court, the desired end point, which was reflected in the title of the procession, 'from Gandhi to Ambedkar'.

"Barricades had been put up at Dak Bungalow crossing since the road beyond is a restricted area where no processions can be allowed," said Kartikeya Sharma, senior superintendent of police, Patna.

The leaders, however, seemed prepared for this and took to a makeshift stage erected at the spot.