Survey reveals most men think they are naturally healthier than others

"Even if you think you are healthy and you are not experiencing any symptoms, there can be developing issues that often go unnoticed and can also be life-threatening if left unchecked. Some of those include rising blood pressure that can be a ticking time bomb for a heart attack or stroke, as well as colon cancer, which is one of the most deadly yet preventable cancers that exist," Kelley added.



For the study, the team conducted an online survey from May 9-11, 2022 among 893 US adult men aged 18 and older.



The survey found that 38 per cent of men often get medical advice from social media, which can be extremely problematic if they are not referencing reputable medical sources.