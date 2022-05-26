WHO aids Rajasthan to create health accounts

Explaining the need for regular and systematic health accounts at the sub-national (state) level in the workshop, he also appreciated the efforts made by Rajasthan as the first state in the country to institutionalise health accounts.



Rajasthan Principal Secretary (Finance), Akhil Arora, while supporting the creation and use of health accounts, said it would be easy to estimate the amount spent on the health sector and its impact and the data or facts available from this would be used better in future for policy making.



Rajasthan Secretary, Medical and Health Department, Prithvi Raj informed that the Rajasthan government is giving highest priority to the health of the common man.



The government has allocated more than 7 per cent of the total budget for health, which is higher than the national average, he said.



He added that efforts would be made to create health accounts in Rajasthan with sufficient capacity and all the health officers were excited about it.