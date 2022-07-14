Health

TN CM Stalin hospitalised

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to a hospital for investigations and observation

user

PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to a hospital for investigations and observation.

Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet in Chennai for investigations and observation for covid related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said.


On July 12, the chief minister had said has tested positive for the virus. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery.

