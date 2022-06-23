UK detects polio virus in London sewage samples

Health officials in the UK have found poliovirus in sewage samples in London, 19 years after it was eliminated by 2003.



According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the poliovirus in sewage samples collected from the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, was probably imported to London by someone who was recently vaccinated overseas with a live form of the virus.



The virus has continued to evolve and is now classified as a 'vaccine-derived' poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2), which on rare occasions can cause serious illness, such as paralysis, in people who are not fully vaccinated.



However, the virus has only been detected in sewage samples and no associated cases of paralysis have been reported in the country, the UKHSA said.