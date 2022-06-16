Six pockets in Kolkata under watch after polio detection

Six pockets in Kolkata are under constant monitoring following the recent detection of the polio virus in sewage water.



Officials of the Word Health Organization's (WHO) eastern regional office and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) are monitoring the six pockets on the basis of certain parameters like improper gutter sewerage facilities and high rate of open defecation tendencies, among others.



Besides the Metiabruz, where the virus was detected, the five other areas are Shyamlal Lane, World Vision School area, Dhapa Lockgate, Maheshtala and Narkeldanga.



Apart from that, the KMC authorities have decided to adopt additional measures to identify whether there are any polio-affected victims in the areas.



The councillors of the all 144 wards under KMC have been instructed to use their own infrastructure to identify polio victims.