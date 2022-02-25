8 polio-vaccination team members in Afghanistan slain: UN

The UN is appalled by the slaying of eight workers on polio-vaccination teams in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz and Takhar provinces, a UN Spokesman said.



"We are appalled by the brutality of these killings, across four separate locations," said Stephane Dujarric, the Chief Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Thursday.



One vaccination team member was killed in Taloqan district in Takhar province, Dujarric added. Four other members of house-to-house groups were slain in two separate incidents in Kunduz city. Two vaccinators and a social mobiliser in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province also were killed.