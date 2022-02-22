Afghanistan launches polio vax drive targeting 9.1mn kids

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has launched a polio vaccination drive targeting 9.1 million children across the country.



"This is the second general polio vaccination campaign in 2022 aimed at vaccinating 9.1 million children under the age of five," Xinhua news agency said the regime as saying in a statement on Monday.



Provinces including Bamyan, Daykundi, and Ghor as well as some districts of Ghazni and Badakhshan are not included in the ongoing campaign due to cold weather, the government said.