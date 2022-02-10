1 mn Afghan kids may die unless action taken: UNICEF

The Unicef has warned that 1 million children in Afghanistan may die of acute malnutrition if urgent action wasn't taken, the media reported.



Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the UN agency referred to the case of a two year old child and said: "Having recently recovered from acute watery diarrhea, two years old Soria is back in hospital, this time suffering from edema and wasting. Her mother has been by her bedside for the past 2 weeks anxiously waiting for Soria to recover."



In the following tweet, the Unicef added that "without urgent action, 1 million children could die from severe acute malnutrition".