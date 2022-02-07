Afghan aid will continue despite political obstacles: UN

A senior UN official for Afghanistan has pledged that humanitarian assistance to the people will continue, regardless of the political situation, the media reported



Addressing reported, the UN Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, stressed the need to ensure human rights in the country. TOLO News reported.



"I am very proud to say that, the agencies present at this table were able to reach 18- more than 18 million people in Afghanistan with lifesaving assistance," he said.