UK experts fear next pandemic may be worse than Covid

The former chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce Kate Bingham has, in a new book, warned of a next pandemic that could come from a million unknown viruses and kill about 50 million people, like the Spanish Flu.

An excerpt from of the book — co-authored by Tim Hames — published in the Daily Mail explains how the next pandemic might unfold and calls for pandemic preparedness.

"The 1918-19 flu pandemic killed at least 50 million people worldwide, twice as many as were killed in World War I," the book says. "Today, we could expect a similar death toll from one of the many viruses that already exist. There are more viruses busily replicating and mutating than all the other life forms on our planet combined. Not all of them pose a threat to humans, of course — but plenty do."

According to the experts, thousands of different viruses could evolve to spark a pandemic. There is also a risk that viruses could jump between species and "mutate dramatically".