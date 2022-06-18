US FDA authorizes Covid vaccines for kids as young as 6 months

The advisory committee meeting was part of a transparent process to help the public have a clear understanding of the safety and effectiveness data supporting the authorization of these two vaccines for paediatric populations, Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said on Friday.



"Those trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these Covid-19 vaccines and can be assured that the agency was thorough in its evaluation of the data," said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf in a statement.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is scheduled to convene an advisors' meeting on Saturday to vote on guidelines for pharmacies and doctor's offices to give the shots.



CDC Director Rochelle Walensky then has to sign off on those guidelines before kids can start receiving the shots.



The White House expects vaccinations to begin as soon as June 21.



Appointments might be limited initially but every parent who wants to get their child vaccinated should be able to do so within weeks, according to Ashish Jha, who oversees the Biden administration's Covid-19 response.