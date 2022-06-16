Anthony Fauci tests positive for Covid

Anthony Fauci, the US' top infectious disease expert, has tested positive for Covid-19 on a rapid antigen test.



Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is "fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice" and "is currently experiencing mild symptoms", Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying late Wednesday.



Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home," the statement read, adding that he has not recently been in close contact with UPresident Joe Biden or other senior government officials.



Fauci, 81, will follow the Covid-19 guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to work when he tests negative.