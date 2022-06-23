US sees meningococcal disease outbreak in gay, bisexual men: CDC

While the current outbreak is seen among gay men, the CDC maintains that "meningococcal disease can affect anyone".



People spread meningococcal bacteria to other people by sharing respiratory and throat secretions (saliva or spit). Generally, it takes close (for example, coughing or kissing) or lengthy contact to spread these bacteria.



However, it is not as contagious as germs that cause the common cold or the flu. People do not catch the bacteria through casual contact or by breathing air where someone with meningococcal disease has been, according to the CDC.



The agency said symptoms can appear suddenly and include high fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea/vomiting, or a dark purple rash. They can first appear as a flu-like illness, but typically worsen very quickly.



The agency advises people to seek immediate medical attention if they have any of these symptoms, and also urges people to keep up to date with recommended vaccines to best protect themselves against meningococcal disease.