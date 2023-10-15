Waiting to succeed: doorstep delivery of primary healthcare

Health services have traditionally been understood to be about patients reaching a clinic, hospital or a defined place of diagnosis, treatment or care. However, unless we feel very ill, we tend to avoid seeking medical advice. Those with limited income and the rural populace are even more likely to avoid going to a clinic. In many cases, minor ailments and silent diseases thus become unmanageable health burdens over time.

As a direct result, even in states with relatively good health systems, such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the proportion of men who have diabetes but are not on treatment has doubled over the last five years, from 6–7 per cent in 2015-16 to 12-14 per cent in 2019-21, and continues to rise rapidly. In the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta in Kerala, it has already crossed 20 per cent. Such high levels of diabetes, if not urgently managed, can trigger an epidemic of blindness, strokes, and amputations.